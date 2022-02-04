Big runs by Xavier too much for LSUA to overcome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (LSUA) - Big runs in the first and second half lifted Xavier over the No. 11 LSUA men’s basketball team 69-54 in a Red River Athletic Conference game on Thursday evening at the Convocation Center.

LSUA (14-4 overall, 5-3 RRAC) jumped out to a five-point lead midway through the first half at 17-12 after a triple by Jason Perry II and layup by Perkins. But XULA responded with a 17-3 run to take control in the first half.

Following a layup by Joe Lewis to cut the deficit to four points early in the second half, the Gold Rush embarked on a 15-2 run to push the lead to 48-31 and essentially seal the contest.

“This is unlike our program,” LSUA Men’s Basketball Coach Larry Cordaro said. “I don’t know that we’ve suffered as many losses in a short amount of time ever, but the only people that are going to figure it out are us and we have to do it in a short amount of time. Life on the road is not easy and we haven’t done ourselves any favors and it starts with me.”

Gold Rush leading scorer Makye Richard, who had to sit the final 14:23 of the first half due to picking up three fouls in the first five minutes of the game, made his presence felt in the second half. He scored eight of those 15 points during that run.

Despite only playing six minutes in the first half, Richard ended up as the game’s highest scorer with 17 points on 6-of-17 shooting.

LSUA turned the ball over 18 times, and many were crushing, as they led to breakaway dunks and odd-man rushes for XULA. The turnovers directly led to 18 points, either scoring after the giveaway or in resulting free throws for XULA.

“I have to hold guys more accountable because it shows in our turnovers that we’ve been too sloppy,” Cordaro said. “Our effort is there, but it just seems like our focus is not always.”

With the loss, LSUA dropped below XULA in the RRAC East standings and lost for the first time ever against the Gold Rush, as it had been 7-0.

After shooting 51.9 percent overall, 42.1 percent from deep and scoring 88 the first game against the Gold Rush, the Generals were held to 30.3 percent, 19.2 percent and 54 on Thursday.

The 30.3 percent shooting was easily the Generals worst shooting performance of the season, as their previous worst was 41 percent in a win over Texas A&M-Texarkana.

LSUA made just 5-of-26 from 3-point range and many of them were clean looks.

The Generals’ two top players, likely All-RRAC selections A.J. Rainey and Jakemin Abney, combined to shoot 6-for-26 and 0-for-11 from deep, scoring 18 points.

While the Generals shot poorly, XULA did not light the world on fire, either, connecting on just 39.7 percent of its shots. But the Gold Rush won the rebounding battle 51-46, with each team grabbing 16 offensive rebounds.

Christian Coleman, a freshman from Winnsboro, La., led LSUA in scoring with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting. He nearly recorded a double-double, hauling down nine rebounds, including five on the offensive glass.

Jeremy Lindsey scored 16 for the Gold Rush and T.J. Jones dished out 12 assists.

LSUA returns to the court on Saturday with a cross-parish matchup with Louisiana Christian to continue a four-match road trip. The Generals return home Feb. 17 and 19 against Texas College and Jarvis Christian.

