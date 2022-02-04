Bolton Bears earn ACA Athlete of the Week by raising the bar

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Bolton Bears powerlifting team has won first place for the first time in the school’s history.

Head Coach Matthew Carmouche assembled this team by recruiting in different sports like cross country and football. He would also recruit in the hallways when students are heading to class.

“Walking the halls, he used to check my temperature,“ said Omarion Lewis. “He convinced me to give it a try.”

The best part of doing anything in life is seeing progress.

“When we first started, I couldn’t even get the bar up,” said Desmond Carter. “It took some time to get where I’m at now, but Demond and I used to struggle.”

“When I started, I wasn’t doing too good,“ said Demond Celestine. “I had 25s on the bench, now I’m getting up in the weight, hitting triple digits. I love the grind especially seeing where I started from.”

This team’s hard work earned them something that they would cherish forever.

“Bringing back a trophy that no one has ever brought back feels amazing,“ said Jaric Eiland. “It gives us that drive and that push to do more and want to be more.”

Now, they have their eyes set on something else, and the Bolton Bears know exactly what the goal is.

“Coach told us that our job wasn’t done yet,“ said Burt Bullitts. “Holding up that Leesville trophy was a good moment but getting that state championship trophy, that would be the biggest moment of my life. I know I would impress my parents and family, and they are the reason why I joined powerlifting.”

The desire to want more, do more and never give up is why the Bolton Bears powerlifting team won ACA Athlete of the Week!

