Early offensive struggles hurt LCU as they drop rival game to LSUS 80-70

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian offense struggled early on and a second-half comeback came up short as the Wildcats fell to LSUS 80-70 on February 3, 2022.

The Wildcats (9-11) have now been swept by LSUS for the season.

LCU trailed by 12 at the half and was not able to take the lead at any point in the game. The Wildcats defense allowed four Pilots to score in double figures with Leondre Washington leading the way with 24 points.

Kae’ron Baker, who leads the RRAC is scoring, led all scorers with 26 points in the game. For the game, the Wildcats only shot 35% from the field and 22.7 percent from the three-point range.

LCU will look to get back even in conference play when they host LSUA in the Red River Rivalry at home on Saturday, February 5. The tip-off will be at 4 p.m.

