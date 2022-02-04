FEMA to grant additional $119 million for hurricane damage
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $119,937,456 in grant funding to address damage caused by Hurricanes Laura and Ida, according to U.S. Senator John Kennedy.
The FEMA funds will be distributed to the following parishes:
- The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will receive $118,244,712 to help cover Hurricane Laura’s debris removal.
- Jefferson Parish will receive $1,692,744 to help cover state management costs related to Hurricane Ida.
