LCU hauls in nearly 60 athletes in recent recruiting class

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian coaching staff hit the recruiting trails heavily this past year, and that showed out, bringing in 58 recruits during the signing period.

A lot has changed in the last few years in the ways that LCU is able to recruit high school players.

In 2020, the school joined the NAIA, giving them the ability to offer scholarships to recruits. Head Coach Drew Maddox said this has made all the difference in bringing more guys into Pineville.

“With the scholarship money, we can help make school super affordable, and a lot of your school is paid for,” said Coach Maddox.

Coach Maddox said this has made them more competitive against Division I schools as before, LCU would lose recruits to those who would go on to take a preferred walk-on spot at another school.

Many coaches across the country have expressed their opinions on the new transfer portal and how it’s affected the college football landscape. At LCU, Coach Maddox said they have actually benefited from Division I schools going after players in the transfer portal and not on the high school level, because it means more high school athletes are available.

“There aren’t as many scholarships being distributed out from the bigger schools,” said Coach Maddox. “All we have in the state of Louisiana is all Division I or us, so we are trying to bridge that gap.”

LCU has also benefited from the transfer portal in the past. Running back Devin Biscoe originally started his playing career at Nicholls St., but after not getting much playing time, he transferred to Louisiana Christian and eventually became an All-American.

Louisiana Christian is also working to expand its brand across the country. In the recent recruiting class, the Wildcats targeted many recruits across Louisiana, but they were also able to pick up a commitment from the Maine Player of the Year in quarterback Caden McDuffie.

Welcome Caden McDuffie to the Wildcat Family! Big time Quarterback from Cape Elizabeth in Maine! #UnRivaled #NSD2022 @MQb2022 pic.twitter.com/Gz1jAXROXb — LCU Football (@LCU_ftball) February 2, 2022

“If you’re good enough to go play, we’re going to go out and find you,” said Coach Maddox. “We had some guys reach out to us, so we go check them out.”

Coach Maddox even hinted at the idea of looking into NIL deals for the athletes in the future. No deals have been officially made yet.

Currently, the Wildcats are enjoying the off-season after playing two seasons in a single calendar year in 2021. The team will start their second year in the NAIA in the Fall as they look to improve on their 4-7 record from a year ago.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.