Advertisement

LCU WBB picks up third straight win in rivalry game against LSUS

Dylan Domangue has the highlights from the girl college basketball matchup between LSUS and LCU.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Lady Wildcats were able to avenge a loss earlier in the season to LSUS by picking up an all-around win against the Pilots at home Thursday, February 3, 2022, winning 58-46.

The Lady Wildcats never trailed in the game, cruising all the way to their third straight win to advance to 11-7 on the season. This is the second time this season that LCU was able to hold their opponent under 50 points.

On the offensive end, Kieyoomia Benally led all scorers with 17 points. The Lady Wildcats had three players in double figures.

Miya McKinney picked up a double-double for the game with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lady Wildcats will look to split the season series against LSUA when they host the Generals in H.O. West Fieldhouse on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Damian Declouet, Jr.
Alexandria nurse practitioner arrested for human trafficking, narcotics; released on bond
Joshua Daniel Vickers
Pineville man arrested in joint child porn investigation
.
Cabrini shares statement after threat directed at local hospitals
Alexandria Police Department
Arrest made after email threats to Alexandria hospitals
Kayla Giles
‘In light of recent conviction,’ AG’s Office reviewing 2020 fraud case against Kayla Giles

Latest News

Kae'ron Baker (5) leading Wildcats on fast break against LSUS on February 3, 2022.
Early offensive struggles hurt LCU as they drop rival game to LSUS 80-70
Boys College Hoops: LSUS vs LCU
Girls College Hoops: LSUS vs LCU
The Lady Demons fell short at HBU on February 3, 2022.
Lady Demons fall short at HBU