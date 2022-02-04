LCU WBB picks up third straight win in rivalry game against LSUS

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Lady Wildcats were able to avenge a loss earlier in the season to LSUS by picking up an all-around win against the Pilots at home Thursday, February 3, 2022, winning 58-46.

The Lady Wildcats never trailed in the game, cruising all the way to their third straight win to advance to 11-7 on the season. This is the second time this season that LCU was able to hold their opponent under 50 points.

On the offensive end, Kieyoomia Benally led all scorers with 17 points. The Lady Wildcats had three players in double figures.

Miya McKinney picked up a double-double for the game with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lady Wildcats will look to split the season series against LSUA when they host the Generals in H.O. West Fieldhouse on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

