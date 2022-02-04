Advertisement

Louisiana police officer flips cruiser in heavy rain while responding to call

Officer injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Louisiana.
Officer injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Louisiana.(Source: Slidell PD)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (KNOE) - Inclement weather is believed to have contributed to a single-vehicle crash in Louisiana involving a police officer.

According to Slidell police, the crash happened on Interstate 10 around 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2022.

They say the officer was responding to a call in heavy rain when he switched lanes and lost control of his vehicle.

Police say the car hit a guard rail and flipped over. The police car was heavily damaged in the crash.

The officer was wearing his seat belt and only suffered minor injuries.

**𝐒𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐏𝐃 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐨𝐧 𝐈-𝟏𝟎** Around 9:15am this morning, a Slidell Police officer, responding to a...

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Friday, February 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Damian Declouet, Jr.
Alexandria nurse practitioner arrested for human trafficking, narcotics; released on bond
Trimia Brevelle
UPDATE: APD arrests suspect in theft case
Joshua Daniel Vickers
Pineville man arrested in joint child porn investigation
The body of a man was recovered from this pond in the Payne subdivision.
NPSO: Body recovered from Payne subdivision oxidation pond
Demetria Burns
UPDATE: Demetria Burns has been found

Latest News

Snowflakes
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Snow Day!
Matthew Sonnier
Matthew Sonnier sentenced to three life sentences for 2017 murders of three people
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
The body recovered from an oxidation pond in Natchitoches has been identified as Joshua Lee...
NPSO: Body found in Natchitoches area oxidation pond identified as missing LaSalle Parish man
State Fire Marshals are investigating a string of fires in Pineville.
State Fire Marshal: Pineville structure fires deemed ‘suspicious’