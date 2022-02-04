Advertisement

Marksville’s Nelson signs NLI with Mississippi College

Marksville's D'Corian Nelson signs with Mississippi College
Marksville's D'Corian Nelson signs with Mississippi College(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - After dominating the defensive line for Marksville, D’Corian Nelson will get the chance to play ball on the college level after signing with Mississippi College.

As a senior, the Tigers’ defensive lineman recorded 53 tackles with five of those being for loss.

“It was late nights, hard work and dedication,” said Nelson. “It’s a dream come true. As soon as I touched down on campus and visited with the coaches, it just felt like home.”

