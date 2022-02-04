Marksville’s Nelson signs NLI with Mississippi College

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - After dominating the defensive line for Marksville, D’Corian Nelson will get the chance to play ball on the college level after signing with Mississippi College.

As a senior, the Tigers’ defensive lineman recorded 53 tackles with five of those being for loss.

“It was late nights, hard work and dedication,” said Nelson. “It’s a dream come true. As soon as I touched down on campus and visited with the coaches, it just felt like home.”

