Matthew Sonnier pleads guilty to three counts of first degree murder

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Matthew Sonnier has pleaded guilty to three counts of first degree murder for the Oct. 18, 2017 deaths of Jeremy Norris, Kendrick Horn, and Latish White in Rapides Parish.

He faced the death penalty, but with this plea, and after consulting with the victims’ families, he has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences by Judge Chris Hazel.

This is a breaking news story.

