NPSO: Body found in Natchitoches area oxidation pond identified as missing LaSalle Parish man

The body recovered from an oxidation pond in Natchitoches has been identified as Joshua Lee...
The body recovered from an oxidation pond in Natchitoches has been identified as Joshua Lee Humphries.(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body of a man who was retrieved from an oxidation pond near the Payne subdivision in Natchitoches has been identified as a missing person from LaSalle Parish.

RELATED LINK: NPSO: Body recovered from Payne subdivision oxidation pond

The body was positively identified on Thursday as Joshua Lee Humphries, 35, of Trout, Louisiana by a Shreveport Forensic Pathologist.

NPSO said that the case has been ruled as a homicide, however, detectives are not releasing the cause of death at this time.

Humphries was reported missing by family to the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office on January 13, 2022. His abandoned vehicle was found in Natchitoches by police prior to him being reported as missing. He was known to possibly frequent the Alexandria area and possibly Natchitoches.

Detectives said Humphries’ body had been in the water for several days.

“We are making progress in the investigation, but due to sensitivity and confidentiality of our investigation no further information will be released at this time,” said Sheriff Wright.

Three search warrants have been executed at several undisclosed locations near Natchitoches.

