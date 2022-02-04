Pineville’s Alexis Roach signs with Centenary

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville’s Alexis Roach becomes the latest athlete from Cenla to announce that they will be taking their talents to the next level.

The Rebels’ softball standout put pen to paper in front of her teammates and coaches officially announcing that she has committed to Centenary College in Shreveport.

Roach missed action last season due to injuries, so she’s thankful to have this opportunity to continue her playing career.

“Ever since I was little, I always wanted to play at the collegiate level,” said Roach. “Getting this opportunity after not even being able to play my whole last year due to injury is just so amazing.”

