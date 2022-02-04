Sen. Cassidy announces $119.9 million in hurricane relief

The following was released to us by the Office of Senator Bill Cassidy:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy has announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency will grant Louisiana a total of $119,937,456 for Hurricane Ida and Laura relief.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will receive $118,244,712.74 for debris removal in the wake of Hurricane Laura, and Jefferson Parish will receive $1,692,744.80 for state management costs after Hurricane Ida.

“Months, and even over a year later, folks are still recovering from Ida and Laura,” said Dr. Cassidy. “There is still more work to do, but this is a good step towards rebuilding our communities.”

