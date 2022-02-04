Special Session Day 4: redistricting bills move to chamber floor

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - On day four of the redistricting special session, the legislature saw some movement toward debating bills on the chamber floor.

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee sent the Senate districts bill, SB1, written by Sen. Page Cortez to the Senate floor in a 6-3 vote. District 32 Sen. Glen Womack, representing part of Rapides and Avoyelles Parish, was one of the committee members who voted in favor.

The bill maintains 11 minority-majority Senate districts, despite objections from lobbyists and advocates who say there should be 13 minority-majority districts.

SB17, introduced by Sen. Ed Price, which would have provided for 13 minority-majority districts, was voted down in committee by a 6-3 vote.

Meanwhile, the committee took up SB5, written by the committee chair, District 1 Sen. Sharon Hewitt, which looks to remap congressional districts.

She says there is not enough evidence to support the idea that a second minority-majority district would not dilute the votes already afforded in the current minority-majority district. After a 6-3 vote, the committee moved SB5 forward to the Senate floor.

In moving for a favorable vote, Hewitt became emotional about hearing the public’s testimony throughout the redistricting process.

”I’ve been moved by much of what I’ve heard,” said Hewitt. “Several members of the public and their comments yesterday, and others on the road, have helped me to better understand the passion around the right to vote and the importance of the voting rights act.”

All five Democratic bills proposing additional minority-majority congressional districts will not move forward to the full Senate for debate, failing to make it out of committee, which includes District 29 Sen. Jay Luneau’s map.

Moving to the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, which met for the first time today, taking up three bills submitted in the session so far.

Committee Chair John Stefanski introduced his bill, HB2, on remapping the Public Service Commission districts, which is in charge of managing public utilities. His bill moved favorably to the House floor for debate without objection, the only one to do so in session so far.

District 80 Rep. Polly Thomas presented her bill on remapping BESE districts. She said the numbers illustrated through her map were superior, with fewer split parishes, municipalities and precincts.

Rep. Royce Duplessis expressed concern over Thomas’ emphasis on the numbers in drawing the map, criticizing her over not including an additional minority-majority district.

”In this plan that you’ve given us today, we’ve placed more of a priority on reducing the number of split parishes, I’m sorry, yeah split parishes and municipalities,” said Duplessis. “We’ve emphasized that over the opportunity to create an additional majority-minority seat. And that is something that I think fundamentally we should, we should be concerned with. Because I think that the opportunity for people in the northern part of the state to select a majority-minority candidate, to me, outweighs whether or not you have 24 split parishes or whether you have 12 split parishes. Because we’re gonna have split parishes. While it is a goal, I think we also, I think this is also around our values, and about making sure people have representation.”

Rep. Thomas’ bill moved to the House floor for debate in a 12-5 vote in favor. District 28 Rep. Daryl Deshotel and District 27 Rep. Mike Johnson were among those who voted in favor.

The committee also passed House Speaker Clay Schnexnayder’s congressional map in a 13-5 vote, moving it forward to the House floor, as well. Deshotel and Johnson both voted in favor of the bill. Like those passed in the Senate, Speaker Schnexnayder’s bill does not create a new minority-majority district.

