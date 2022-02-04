Advertisement

State Fire Marshal: Pineville structure fires deemed ‘suspicious’

State Fire Marshals are investigating a string of fires in Pineville.
State Fire Marshals are investigating a string of fires in Pineville.(Credit: KALB)
By SFM
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (SFM) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is officially investigating multiple structure fires in the City of Pineville as suspicious.

The fires were reported within a two-mile radius, in the Wardville area, between 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. Four of the structures were vacant houses while two were storage sheds.

The Pineville Fire Department responded to all of the calls with help from Holiday Village Fire Department, Ball Fire Department and Ruby Kolin Fire Department.

The locations are as follows:

  • 700 block of Sycamore Street
  • 100 block of Hickory Street
  • 100 block of Radio Road
  • 1480 block of Bayou Maria Road
  • 1490 block of Bayou Maria Road
  • 100 block of Westbrook Street 

No residents were injured in the fires, however, three firefighters suffered a minor electrical shock while a fourth suffered a back injury. All four were treated at a nearby hospital and have been released. 

At this time, SFM deputies have determined all six fires are suspicious and share common circumstances and elements.

With the assistance of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are actively seeking information from the public that can assist with their investigation. Tips can be called into our hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or submitted on the SFM website at lasfm.org. All information can be shared anonymously.

