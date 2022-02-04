Turnovers and cold shooting plague LSUA in loss to Xavier

NEW ORLEANS, La. (LSUA) - Cold shooting and turnovers plagued the LSUA women’s basketball team as it fell 74-39 to Xavier (La) on Thursday evening in a Red River Athletic Conference showdown at the Convocation Center.

LSUA (4-13 overall, 4-4 RRAC) struggled shooting the ball, connecting on just 26.9 percent of its shots, including misfiring on all 10 of its tries from 3-point range, while turning it over 23 times.

Defensively, after allowing eight 3-pointers to XULA (13-5, 8-1) last meeting, the Generals did not allow a made triple all game long in four attempts.

However, XULA did great at going inside and connecting on shots from close range. The Gold Nuggets made 45.9 percent of their shots on the night, including shooting 50 percent in the second half when they were able to blow the game open.

LSUA did a terrific job of keeping the game close early, keeping it within one point after the first quarter at 13-12. Brittney Smith and Kelsey Thaxton tallied a combined 10 in the opening period. But the pairing combined for just a total of six points the rest of the way.

“We started the game well,” LSUA Head Women’s Basketball Coach Bob Austin said. “We were able to get Brittney and Kelsey going a bit early on and we were getting some stops defensively.

“But unfortunately, they were able to force some turnovers and turn them into easy buckets.”

Thaxton, who scored six in the first, was the only LSUA player to reach double figures with 10. Both of her baskets came in the first quarter and made all six of her free throws.

LSUA trailed by as many as five in the first quarter, but six straight by the Generals put LSUA on top 10-9.

But the last three quarters were owned by the home team. XULA scored the first six points of the quarter and never looked back, out-scoring LSUA 23-8 in the quarter to break the game open, leading 36-20 at the break.

Abryhia Irons scored eight of XULA’s first 14 points of the quarter before Victory Udechi scored six of its final nine.

Udechi starred for the Gold Nuggets, recording a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in addition to recording four steals. Irons scored 15 on 6-of-7 shooting.

XULA broke the game open even more in the second half, out-scoring LSUA 38-19.

To begin the fourth quarter, the Gold Nuggets tallied the first 13 points to put the game away, leading by a game-high 36 points.

Nia Bishop, the leading scorer for XULA, missed the last two games, but came back to score a game-high 16 points off the bench.

It was balanced scoring for the Generals, as six players recorded between four and six points in the game.

LSUA returns to the court on Saturday with a cross-parish matchup with Louisiana Christian to continue a four-match road trip. The Generals return home Feb. 17 and 19 against Texas College and Jarvis Christian.

“It’s a big game on Saturday,” Austin said. “I hope our fans make the short trip to Pineville because it should be a good one, just like it was last time.”

