Weather Lab Learning: Wind Chill

By Breyanna Lewis
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Welcome to the third installment of Weather Lab Learning! Today’s topic is “Wind Chill.” The wind chill is the measurement of how quickly a person loses heat when it is cold. Wind chill temperatures are how cold people and animals feel when outside. The more wind there is, the colder you will feel as heat is stripped.

When it’s not windy outside, a layer of heat outside your body remains warm.

When it’s windy, the moving air breaks through the insulating warm layer. This helps to speed up heat loss, making it feel much colder. Humans run the risk of frostbite and hypothermia. It’s best to wear plenty of layers when outside.

When on-air meteorologists say “Wind Chill,” they are referring to the feel like temperatures outside with high winds are factored in.

