Advertisement

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass during the...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase continues to have an impressive season in his rookie year in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals receiver was named the Pepsi Rookie of the Year on Friday, Feb. 4.

Chase, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, led all rookies in receiving yards and touchdowns his 1,455 yards, ranked No. 4 in the league, his 13 touchdowns ranked No. 3 and his 81 receptions ranked No. 3 among rookies.

The rookie phenom also broke the franchise record for receiving yards in a season, once held by Bengals great Chad Johnson. He also set the single-game rookie receiving record in Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs with 266 yards.

A product of Archbishop Rummel in New Orleans, Chase also set the rookie record for receiving yards in the postseason with 279 surpassing Rams legend Torry Holt. Chase has been a big part in helping the Bengals reach their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989 and their third in franchise history.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Damian Declouet, Jr.
Alexandria nurse practitioner arrested for human trafficking, narcotics; released on bond
Trimia Brevelle
UPDATE: APD arrests suspect in theft case
The body recovered from an oxidation pond in Natchitoches has been identified as Joshua Lee...
NPSO: Body found in Natchitoches area oxidation pond identified as missing LaSalle Parish man
Joshua Daniel Vickers
Pineville man arrested in joint child porn investigation
The body of a man was recovered from this pond in the Payne subdivision.
NPSO: Body recovered from Payne subdivision oxidation pond

Latest News

LCU signs nearly 60 recruits
Marksville's D'Corian Nelson signs with Mississippi College
Marksville’s Nelson signs NLI with Mississippi College
Pineville's Alexis Roach signs with Centenary
Pineville’s Alexis Roach signs with Centenary
Arch Manning, Newman to travel to Many in Week 4