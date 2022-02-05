Celebrating Black History: LCU’s head basketball coach continues to lead on and off the hardwood

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Coach Reni Mason takes pride in celebrating Black History Month. Of course, Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks had a major impact on his life, but a few local heroes were the ones that he remembers the most.

“My pastor and my physician in Shreveport, Louisiana,” said Mason. “He was the first African-American coroner in that area. I kind of pattern my life after his. He has taught me to always maintain integrity and be accountable.”

Now Coach Mason is in a position of power. He serves as the LCU Wildcats Basketball head coach and athletic director. He wants to make sure that he leads every student on campus, not just the athletes.

“I always share with them the importance of putting your best foot forward because a lot of people have paved the way for me to be in the job that I’m in today,“ said Mason. “We must continue to do the right thing. We can’t risk our future by heading down the wrong path. I try to share that not only with my basketball team but with all students on this campus.”

Coach Mason knows there is pressure to be a leader, but he said he is just trying to teach people to do the right thing no matter anyone’s ethnicity.

“I’m excited to represent God. I’m excited to represent the African American community,” said Coach Mason. “But at the end of the day, I got to do what’s best, and I got to be accountable, show integrity and those things are for anybody, it is not just for African Americans, that’s for anybody.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.