Leesville PD seeking ID on person of interest relating to burglary

The Leesville Police Department needs your help identifying this person.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person pictured above.

LPD said he is a person of interest in the burglary of a vehicle at a local business.

If you know the person in the picture, contact LPD at 337-238-0331, dial “0″ at the recording to speak with the dispatcher.

