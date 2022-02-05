Leesville PD seeking ID on person of interest relating to burglary

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person pictured above.

LPD said he is a person of interest in the burglary of a vehicle at a local business.

If you know the person in the picture, contact LPD at 337-238-0331, dial “0″ at the recording to speak with the dispatcher.

