Advertisement

One dead, four hospitalized after shooting at Va. hookah lounge

By WDBJ7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - One person is dead and four others are hospitalized after a shooting late Friday nigh in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Blacksburg Police were called to reports of shots fired just before midnight at the Melody Hookah Lounge on North Main Street, WDBJ reported.

No names have been released and there is no word yet about the severity of the victims’ injuries. One of the victims was a Virginia Tech student, according to a statement from the university.

Police have released no information about any arrests.

Blacksburg Police are calling this a homicide investigation. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area and following up on leads.

Virginia Tech had issued an a “secure in place” request during the incident. The request has since then been lifted. However, the university is urging people to continue avoiding downtown until further notice.

At the time of the shooting, the bar had just reopened after being closed three hours for a private party., according to the business’s website.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400 or remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body recovered from an oxidation pond in Natchitoches has been identified as Joshua Lee...
NPSO: Body found in Natchitoches area oxidation pond identified as missing LaSalle Parish man
Matthew Sonnier
Matthew Sonnier sentenced to three life sentences for 2017 murders of three people
Trimia Brevelle
UPDATE: APD arrests suspect in theft case
Mark Damian Declouet, Jr.
Alexandria nurse practitioner arrested for human trafficking, narcotics; released on bond
State Fire Marshals are investigating a string of fires in Pineville.
State Fire Marshal: Pineville structure fires deemed ‘suspicious’

Latest News

Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Olympic teams raise concerns over quarantine hotels
One Killed in Blacksburg Shooting
One Killed in Blacksburg Shooting
In a letter to the U.S. Attorney General, Ed Bastian praises the department for increasing...
Delta’s CEO repeats call for ‘no-fly’ list from Justice Department
Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois