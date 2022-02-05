Advertisement

Salvation Army of Alexandria breaks ground at new shelter

First Look at 4
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Salvation Army of Alexandria broke ground on its shelter for women, children and veterans on February 4, 2022.

Once built, the shelter will house 16 beds for women, 12 for women with children and 17 for veterans. Until now, the Salvation Army, and much of the Central Louisiana area, has not had beds specifically for women and children.

Major Tim Williford said this new shelter is a big step in the right direction:

“It doesn’t really matter if you’re male or female, if you’re cold, you’re cold. It doesn’t really matter if you’re male or female, if you’re hot, you’re hot. If you’re hungry, or if you’re thirsty, that’s not gender-based. It’s humanity-based. So, we really are anxious to do something for the women and children in our community.”

The new building will also house the Salvation Army’s administrative offices and social services department. The building will include a chapel and a dining room.

The goal is to have the shelter ready to go by January of 2023.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Damian Declouet, Jr.
Alexandria nurse practitioner arrested for human trafficking, narcotics; released on bond
Trimia Brevelle
UPDATE: APD arrests suspect in theft case
Joshua Daniel Vickers
Pineville man arrested in joint child porn investigation
The body of a man was recovered from this pond in the Payne subdivision.
NPSO: Body recovered from Payne subdivision oxidation pond
Demetria Burns
UPDATE: Demetria Burns has been found

Latest News

Matthew Sonnier sentencing
Weather Lab Learning: Wind Chill
Louisiana Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, La.
Special Session Day 4: redistricting bills move to chamber floor
Day 4: Redistricting bills move to chamber floor