Salvation Army of Alexandria breaks ground at new shelter

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Salvation Army of Alexandria broke ground on its shelter for women, children and veterans on February 4, 2022.

Once built, the shelter will house 16 beds for women, 12 for women with children and 17 for veterans. Until now, the Salvation Army, and much of the Central Louisiana area, has not had beds specifically for women and children.

Major Tim Williford said this new shelter is a big step in the right direction:

“It doesn’t really matter if you’re male or female, if you’re cold, you’re cold. It doesn’t really matter if you’re male or female, if you’re hot, you’re hot. If you’re hungry, or if you’re thirsty, that’s not gender-based. It’s humanity-based. So, we really are anxious to do something for the women and children in our community.”

The new building will also house the Salvation Army’s administrative offices and social services department. The building will include a chapel and a dining room.

The goal is to have the shelter ready to go by January of 2023.

