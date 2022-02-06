ASH advances to quarterfinals after 5-1 win over Captain Shreve

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Ash Trojans Boys’ Soccer team will be heading to the quarterfinals in the high school soccer playoffs after defeating Captain Shreve in the second round 5-1.

The Trojans found themselves in a defensive match in the first half as the Gators had numerous chances at the net to score.

Ash was able to break the scoreless tie right before the first half ended and built on that momentum in the final 40 minutes. The Trojans, for the second time this playoffs, used a strong second half to surge past their opponent.

They scored four goals in the last 40 minutes to advance to the third round.

“This team is special,” said ASH’s coach Sons Pathoumthong. “These 11 seniors have been playing together since they were little. They all bought in. The belief is there. We really feel we can win a state championship.”

The Trojans will travel to take on Denham Springs in the quarterfinals.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.