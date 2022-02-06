Advertisement

ASH advances to quarterfinals after 5-1 win over Captain Shreve

ASH celebrating a win in the second round of the playoffs.
ASH celebrating a win in the second round of the playoffs.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Ash Trojans Boys’ Soccer team will be heading to the quarterfinals in the high school soccer playoffs after defeating Captain Shreve in the second round 5-1.

The Trojans found themselves in a defensive match in the first half as the Gators had numerous chances at the net to score.

Ash was able to break the scoreless tie right before the first half ended and built on that momentum in the final 40 minutes. The Trojans, for the second time this playoffs, used a strong second half to surge past their opponent.

They scored four goals in the last 40 minutes to advance to the third round.

“This team is special,” said ASH’s coach Sons Pathoumthong. “These 11 seniors have been playing together since they were little. They all bought in. The belief is there. We really feel we can win a state championship.”

The Trojans will travel to take on Denham Springs in the quarterfinals.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body recovered from an oxidation pond in Natchitoches has been identified as Joshua Lee...
NPSO: Body found in Natchitoches area oxidation pond identified as missing LaSalle Parish man
Matthew Sonnier
Matthew Sonnier sentenced to three life sentences for 2017 murders of three people
James E. Morrow Jr. and Kendrick Cox
Natchitoches man arrested in Joshua Humphries homicide case, another sought
Trimia Brevelle
UPDATE: APD arrests suspect in theft case
The Leesville Police Department needs your help identifying this person.
Leesville PD seeking ID on person of interest relating to burglary

Latest News

LCU sweeps Iowa Wesleyan in doubleheader
LCU sweeps double header on opening day
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football game...
Saints to interview Chiefs’ Bieniemy on Sunday, as Goodell calls NFL’s lack of head coach diversity ‘unacceptable’
Arch Manning, Newman to travel to Many in Week 4
Marksville’s Nelson signs NLI with Mississippi College