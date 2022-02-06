Advertisement

Kae’ron Baker jersey retirement spoiled by LSUA in a nail 79-78 nail-bitter

The Generals spoil senior night for LCU in a 79-78 win.
The Generals spoil senior night for LCU in a 79-78 win.(kalb)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) -The LSUA Generals had to fight until the very last second to grab the 79-78 win against Louisiana Christian in enemy territory at H.O. West Fieldhouse.

LSUA shot well in the first half knocking down 51 percent of their shots from the floor, and they held the Wildcats to 37 percent shooting from the floor. The Generals held a nine-point lead at the half.

The second half is where LCU found life. LCU guard Kae’ron Baker, who had his jersey retired pregame on senior night, had 22 points of his 36 after the break. The Wildcats caused 11 turnovers which turned into some easy buckets including the game-tying one.

LSUA blew in a 15-point lead in the second but fought back. They would get the go-ahead and one bucket from Casey Smith with two seconds left to play.

A.J. Rainey scored 17 points for the purple and gold and added eight assists. Jalen Perkins give the Generals a spark off the bench scoring 16 points in 26 minutes.

LSUA swept both matchups against LCU this season by a combined six points.

LCU (9-12) with finish off its remaining five games left in the regular season on the road.

LSUA (15-4) still has two games left on its current four-game road trip. They will take on Huston-Tillotson University on February 10.

