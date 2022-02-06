Advertisement

Lady Wildcats take round two of the Red River Rivalry against LSUA in a dominant 91-67 win

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) -The Louisiana Christian Lady Wildcats had a bad taste in their mouths from the first time they faced LSUA this season losing at The Fort 81-76 back on January 22.

Saturday was different as LCU outscored the Generals 27-11 in the first quarter and held on to the lead for the whole game.

The orange and blue were very efficient from the floor shooting 54 percent and 42 percent from three.

On defense, LCU held LSUA to 37 percent shooting from the floor and caused 21 turnovers.

The Lady Wildcats dominated the paint outrebounding the Generals 38 to 35 and racked up 44 points down low to the Generals 12.

Miya Mckinney was the leading scorer for the Lady Wildcats with 20 points. She hit 10 of her 11 shots for the game. Paola Abad Prieto added 18 points for LCU.

LCU will finish the last five games of the season on the road starting in Texas on February 10th against Jarvis Christian College.

The Generals will be on the road as well on February 10 as they will face Huston-Tillotson University.

