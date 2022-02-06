Advertisement

LCU sweeps double header on opening day

LCU sweeps Iowa Wesleyan in doubleheader
LCU sweeps Iowa Wesleyan in doubleheader(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The 2022 campaign got off to a fast start for the Louisiana Christian baseball team sweeping their doubleheader on opening day against Iowa Wesleyan.

In game one, the Wildcats’ offense exploded early. Alex Ashby scored the first run of the season for the Wildcats off a wild pitch in the first inning.

In the bottom of the second, Jacob Fowler crushed the first pitch he saw this season for a grand slam to open up the game 5-0. The Wildcats would then add five more runs in the third inning and held a 10-0 lead after three innings.

Senior Brooks Southall was on the bump and took care of business for the Wildcats. He struck out five batters in six innings to earn the win. The Wildcats won the first game of the seven-inning doubleheader 10-2.

In game two, LCU once again added a run in the first inning off the bat of Alex Ashby who hit his first home run of the season. Iowa Wesleyan would tie the game in the top of the second off a solo homer of their own.

The Wildcats would then add six runs over the next three innings to take control of the game and sweep the doubleheader with a 7-1 win.

Junior Cortlynn Ramirez took the mound in the second game. Ramirez went five innings, only giving up one run in the outing.

LCU will have another doubleheader against Iowa Wesleyan on Sunday to wrap up the series.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body recovered from an oxidation pond in Natchitoches has been identified as Joshua Lee...
NPSO: Body found in Natchitoches area oxidation pond identified as missing LaSalle Parish man
Matthew Sonnier
Matthew Sonnier sentenced to three life sentences for 2017 murders of three people
James E. Morrow Jr. and Kendrick Cox
Natchitoches man arrested in Joshua Humphries homicide case, another sought
Trimia Brevelle
UPDATE: APD arrests suspect in theft case
Mark Damian Declouet, Jr.
Alexandria nurse practitioner arrested for human trafficking, narcotics; released on bond

Latest News

ASH celebrating a win in the second round of the playoffs.
ASH advances to quarterfinals after 5-1 win over Captain Shreve
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football game...
Saints to interview Chiefs’ Bieniemy on Sunday, as Goodell calls NFL’s lack of head coach diversity ‘unacceptable’
Arch Manning, Newman to travel to Many in Week 4
Marksville’s Nelson signs NLI with Mississippi College