LCU sweeps double header on opening day

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The 2022 campaign got off to a fast start for the Louisiana Christian baseball team sweeping their doubleheader on opening day against Iowa Wesleyan.

In game one, the Wildcats’ offense exploded early. Alex Ashby scored the first run of the season for the Wildcats off a wild pitch in the first inning.

In the bottom of the second, Jacob Fowler crushed the first pitch he saw this season for a grand slam to open up the game 5-0. The Wildcats would then add five more runs in the third inning and held a 10-0 lead after three innings.

Senior Brooks Southall was on the bump and took care of business for the Wildcats. He struck out five batters in six innings to earn the win. The Wildcats won the first game of the seven-inning doubleheader 10-2.

In game two, LCU once again added a run in the first inning off the bat of Alex Ashby who hit his first home run of the season. Iowa Wesleyan would tie the game in the top of the second off a solo homer of their own.

The Wildcats would then add six runs over the next three innings to take control of the game and sweep the doubleheader with a 7-1 win.

Junior Cortlynn Ramirez took the mound in the second game. Ramirez went five innings, only giving up one run in the outing.

LCU will have another doubleheader against Iowa Wesleyan on Sunday to wrap up the series.

