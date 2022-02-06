Marching to end abortion

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - About 1,500 people from around Central Louisiana marched down Main Street to the riverfront for the annual Central Louisiana March for Life.

The event aims to bring awareness to the pro-life movement and end abortion across the state. Pollock First Baptist Church Pastor Brian Gunter, who is also the event organizer for the region, said that he believes the end to abortion is closer now than ever before.

“We are standing, we are marching, and we are praying for every life to be protected in our state, from the moment of conception until natural death,” said Gunter. “And we know our God who rules and reigns over the heavens and the earth will make this happen one day soon.”

This year, local and state elected officials led at the helm of the group of marchers, including keynote speaker Attorney General Jeff Landry.

“What’s going on in this country is absolutely morally wrong, and we believe that the Supreme Court back in the 70s got Roe versus Wade wrong,” said Landry. “Since then, Louisiana has been chipping away at that decision as have many other states in the South. And so it’s up to attorney generals, like myself, to defend the will of the legislature, which is really the will of the people here in Louisiana. And so that’s what we’re here today to do, is to support those who support life.”

In his speech at the conclusion of the march, Landry pointed to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, saying that if the march participants continue to stand for life “we will persevere.” That case, which deals with a 2018 Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks, awaits a decision from the Supreme Court.

Landry also credited the work of Solicitor General Liz Murrill in fighting court battles related to the pro-life movement, calling her “unwavering.”

Marchers also heard from representatives with the Cenla Pregnancy Center, including Abby Rose Nichols, the center’s youth educator, and Executive Director Claire Lemoine, who announced the opening of a third satellite center in Vidalia.

