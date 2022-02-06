Advertisement

Watch: 4-H District Livestock Show 2022

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sat. Feb. 5, the 2022 4-H District Livestock Show and Sale of Champions was held at Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s Dewitt Livestock Facility LSU AgCenter.

Grand Champion Market Steer and Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer

4-H Livestock Show

Grand Champion Market Lamb and Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb

4-H Livestock Show

Grand Champion Market Hog and Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog

4-H Livestock Show

Grand Champion Market Goat

4-H Livestock Show

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat

4-H Livestock Show

Grand Champion Meat Pen

4-H Livestock Show

Interview with Sheriff Mark Wood and 4-H Student, Hunter Marshall

4-H Livestock Show

