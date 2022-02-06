Watch: 4-H District Livestock Show 2022
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sat. Feb. 5, the 2022 4-H District Livestock Show and Sale of Champions was held at Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s Dewitt Livestock Facility LSU AgCenter.
Grand Champion Market Steer and Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer
Grand Champion Market Lamb and Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb
Grand Champion Market Hog and Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog
Grand Champion Market Goat
Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat
Grand Champion Meat Pen
Interview with Sheriff Mark Wood and 4-H Student, Hunter Marshall
