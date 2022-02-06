Watch: 4-H District Livestock Show 2022

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sat. Feb. 5, the 2022 4-H District Livestock Show and Sale of Champions was held at Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s Dewitt Livestock Facility LSU AgCenter.

Grand Champion Market Steer and Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer

Grand Champion Market Lamb and Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb

Grand Champion Market Hog and Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog

Grand Champion Market Goat

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat

Grand Champion Meat Pen

Interview with Sheriff Mark Wood and 4-H Student, Hunter Marshall

