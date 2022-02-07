(WAFB) - On Feb. 7, 2010, the New Orleans Saints did the unimaginable. The Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 31–17 to snag the franchise’s first Super Bowl win.

Drew Brees was named Super Bowl MVP for tying a Super Bowl record by completing 32 of 39 passes, with 288 passing yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, Brees said, “Four years ago, whoever thought this would be happening when 85 percent of the city was underwater? Most people left not knowing if New Orleans would ever come back, or if the organization would ever come back. We just all looked at one another and said, ‘We are going to rebuild together. We are going to lean on each other.’ This is the culmination in all that belief.”

12 years ago today, the #Saints won Super Bowl XLIV 🙌



📺: More on https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF pic.twitter.com/1mQDryg5Lp — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 7, 2022

