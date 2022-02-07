Advertisement

12 years ago today, the Saints won Super Bowl XLIV

New Orleans Saints cornerback Tracy Porter (22) intercepts the ball for a 74-yard touchdown...
New Orleans Saints cornerback Tracy Porter (22) intercepts the ball for a 74-yard touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010.(Charlie Riedel | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 7, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WAFB) - On Feb. 7, 2010, the New Orleans Saints did the unimaginable. The Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 31–17 to snag the franchise’s first Super Bowl win.

Drew Brees was named Super Bowl MVP for tying a Super Bowl record by completing 32 of 39 passes, with 288 passing yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, Brees said, “Four years ago, whoever thought this would be happening when 85 percent of the city was underwater? Most people left not knowing if New Orleans would ever come back, or if the organization would ever come back. We just all looked at one another and said, ‘We are going to rebuild together. We are going to lean on each other.’ This is the culmination in all that belief.”

