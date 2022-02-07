Advertisement

Another arrest in human trafficking, narcotics investigation

Kyle Millard McCall
Kyle Millard McCall(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A second suspect has been arrested in an investigation we reported on last week in which an Alexandria-based psychiatric nurse practitioner was arrested, accused of soliciting men with cash to provide women for sexual purposes.

RELATED: Alexandria nurse practitioner arrested for human trafficking, narcotics; released on bond

Mark Damian Declouet, Jr., 40, is charged with human trafficking, criminal conspiracy, three counts related to drug possession, two counts related to drug distribution, and a count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He posted a $269,500 bond last Thursday.

On Monday, January 7, News Channel 5 learned that another person has been arrested in connection with this case, Kyle Millard McCall, 24, of Boyce.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said McCall is charged with human trafficking, possession of CDS II, between two and 28 grams, criminal conspiracy, and two contempt charges. RPSO said McCall was one of the men paid to bring Declouet women.

McCall was arrested the day before Declouet was booked. McCall remains behind bars on a $260,000 bond. RPSO said it couldn’t release any more details due to the sensitive nature of the case.

