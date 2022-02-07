Advertisement

Bond set at $120K for Dorothy Bosby

A Rapides Parish judge has set bond on one charge and reduced it on others for Dorothy Bosby.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish judge has set bond on one charge and reduced it on others for Dorothy Bosby, the Alexandria woman who was charged alongside her aunt for a deadly house fire on Wainwright Street in February 2020 that killed a grandmother and her three granddaughters.

Judge Greg Beard set bond at a total amount of $120,000 for Bosby.

Dorthy Bosby
Dorthy Bosby(Alexandria Police Department)

She was indicted on a charge of principal to first-degree murder. But, according to the Rapides Parish DA’s Office, she was also arrested at the time on four counts of second-degree murder and possession of an incendiary device. Assistant District Attorney Brian Mosley told us those haven’t been disposed of yet by the office.

Last November, Bosby’s aunt, Tamielya Brevelle, pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of four counts of manslaughter and was sentenced to a total of 40 years. She testified at Bosby’s bond hearing, saying she acted alone.

Bosby will be in court on April 21 for a status conference. A trial is set for May 23.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was booked on a battery charge Sunday (Feb. 6) in...
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Isiea Khan
APD asking for help in finding missing juvenile
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Costco carjacking suspect booked with murder after confessing to fatal shooting of 12-year-old, police say
James E. Morrow Jr. and Kendrick Cox
Natchitoches man arrested in Joshua Humphries homicide case, another sought
Kyle Millard McCall
Another arrest in human trafficking, narcotics investigation

Latest News

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Bond set at over $2.75 million for teen accused of murder, carjacking
Fed. judge lifts ‘stay’ in Kayla Giles civil attempt to recover money in self-defense policy
Bond set at $120K for Dorothy Bosby
Another arrest in human trafficking, narcotics investigation