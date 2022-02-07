Bond set at $120K for Dorothy Bosby

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish judge has set bond on one charge and reduced it on others for Dorothy Bosby, the Alexandria woman who was charged alongside her aunt for a deadly house fire on Wainwright Street in February 2020 that killed a grandmother and her three granddaughters.

Judge Greg Beard set bond at a total amount of $120,000 for Bosby.

Dorthy Bosby (Alexandria Police Department)

She was indicted on a charge of principal to first-degree murder. But, according to the Rapides Parish DA’s Office, she was also arrested at the time on four counts of second-degree murder and possession of an incendiary device. Assistant District Attorney Brian Mosley told us those haven’t been disposed of yet by the office.

Last November, Bosby’s aunt, Tamielya Brevelle, pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of four counts of manslaughter and was sentenced to a total of 40 years. She testified at Bosby’s bond hearing, saying she acted alone.

Bosby will be in court on April 21 for a status conference. A trial is set for May 23.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.