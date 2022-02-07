Advertisement

Casino tracks down tourist who walked away from winning slot machine jackpot

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, people stand in front of electronic slot machines in a casino in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – A man from Arizona who won a jackpot in Las Vegas in January is finally getting his prize.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said a communications error on a progressive slot machine prevented Robert Taylor from realizing he had won.

An extensive review of the slot machine after Taylor returned to Arizona confirmed he won $229,368.52.

The casino worked with several agents of the Board’s Enforcement Division to conduct an exhaustive investigation to identify and notify Taylor of his winnings.

They reviewed hours of surveillance footage, interviewed witnesses and analyzed rideshare data to figure out Taylor’s identity.

He will collect his winnings at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino this weekend.

“I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him,” said James Taylor, chief of the board’s Enforcement Division.

