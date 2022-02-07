Cleco expands role of its Chief Operations Officer Robbie LaBorde to include Chief Sustainability Officer

The following was released to us by Cleco:

PINEVILLE, La. - The boards of managers for Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC (Cleco) have expanded the role and responsibilities of Robbie LaBorde to include the company’s enhanced environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. LaBorde’s new title, chief operations and sustainability officer, went into effect on Feb. 5. He previously served as Cleco’s chief operations officer.

The new role and responsibilities are part of Cleco’s sustainability efforts to protect the environment, manage social relationships, govern responsibly and remain accountable.

“This is a newly-created position, and it reflects the importance of sustainable business practices in our daily operations for the benefit of our customers, communities and other stakeholders,” said Bill Fontenot, president and CEO of Cleco. “Robbie’s experience and background will help us achieve our ESG goals and further position us to achieve our vision of being the leading, clean energy company in Louisiana.”

A veteran of the energy industry, LaBorde has been with Cleco since 1991, holding numerous positions of leadership with increasing responsibilities, including general manager of environmental services; vice president of strategic planning, development and environmental policy; vice president of generation operations and vice president of generation operations and environmental services.

To learn more about Cleco’s ESG initiatives, visit https://www.cleco.com/about/sustainability.

Copyright 2022 Cleco. All rights reserved.