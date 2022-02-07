Advertisement

Fed. judge lifts ‘stay’ in Kayla Giles civil attempt to recover money in self-defense policy

Giles has 21 days to respond to ‘Motion for Summary Judgement’ filed by insurance company and Delta Defense
Kayla Giles was convicted of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice by a Rapides...
Kayla Giles was convicted of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice by a Rapides Parish jury on Jan. 29, 2022.(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria-based federal judge has lifted a “stay” that he put in place in the matter of a civil complaint filed by Kayla Giles in Sept. 2019.

Giles was attempting to recover money she believed she was owed from an insurance company and a self-defense policy she purchased when she bought the gun she used to kill her estranged husband, Thomas Coutee, Jr. on Sept. 8, 2018 in a Walmart parking lot during a custody exchange. Giles claimed she killed Coutee, Jr. in self-defense.

Twelve days before Giles killed Coutee, Jr., she bought the gun at an Academy story in Dallas, Texas and a “platinum member” status self-defense policy.

According to the complaint filed by Giles in Sept. 2019, United Specialty Insurance Company and/or Delta Defense, LLC paid $50,000 for legal defense of the total amount allowed of $150,000. But, “refused further payment” due to the pending criminal charges she faced in Rapides Parish of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

The complaint also stated that Giles incurred fees and expenses “in excess” of the amount limits of the policy.

In April 2020, Delta Defense, LLC filed a motion for summary judgment, essentially asking Judge Dee Drell to free them of Giles’ complaint.

United Specialty Insurance Company also filed a motion for summary judgement around the same date, but that motion in sealed in court.

The entire matter was placed on hold by Judge Drell through a ‘stay’ on Dec. 29, 2020 “pending conclusion of the underlying state criminal proceedings.”

On Jan. 29, 2022, Giles was convicted by a Rapides Parish jury of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Last week, on Feb. 2, 2022, Judge Drell lifted the ‘stay’ and order that Giles file her opposition to the two motions for summary judgement within 21 days. The two companies have seven days after Giles’ opposition is filed to file their replies.

Meanwhile, Giles will be sentenced in the Rapides Parish courthouse on March 28, 2022 for her second-degree murder and obstruction of justice conviction. A conviction of second-degree murder carries a life sentence in Louisiana.

Giles is represented by Rocky Willson in the civil matter.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was booked on a battery charge Sunday (Feb. 6) in...
Saints’ Alvin Kamara arrested for battery after Las Vegas nightclub incident, police say
James E. Morrow Jr. and Kendrick Cox
Natchitoches man arrested in Joshua Humphries homicide case, another sought
Watch: 4-H District Livestock Show 2022
The body recovered from an oxidation pond in Natchitoches has been identified as Joshua Lee...
NPSO: Body found in Natchitoches area oxidation pond identified as missing LaSalle Parish man
About 1,500 people from around Central Louisiana marched down Main Street to the riverfront for...
Marching to end abortion

Latest News

2/7/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
2/7/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
This Hightstown, N.J., class, led by teacher Stewart Wexler, drafted legislation to make public...
Thanks to students, more FBI files on Klan violence could be released
Check out today's Lunch Kids from Peabody Montessori Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-2/7/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Peabody Montessori Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-2/7/2022