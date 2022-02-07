High school soccer playoffs: Quarterfinal matchups

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Three Central Louisiana schools remain in the high school soccer playoffs, just two wins away from the state championship game.

The Leesville Wampus Cats, ASH Trojans, and Menard Eagles have each won their first two playoff matchups to get to the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals will take place from Monday, February 7 through Wednesday, February 9.

Below is a list of the matchups and match times. Click the link to see the full bracket.

DIVISION I:

BOYS

(4) Alexandria @ (12) Denham Springs -- 2/9; 6:00 p.m. at Denham Springs

DIVISION III:

BOYS

(1) Vandebilt Catholic @ (9) Leesville -- 2/8; 6:00 p.m. at Leesville

DIVISION IV:

BOYS

(3) Episcopal @ (11) Menard -- 2/9: 6:00 p.m. at Menard

