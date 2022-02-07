Advertisement

Michael Jackson film coming from Bohemian Rhapsody producer

FILE - This Feb. 1, 1993 file photo shows Pop superstar Michael Jackson performing during the...
FILE - This Feb. 1, 1993 file photo shows Pop superstar Michael Jackson performing during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.(Rusty Kennedy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A biopic about Michael Jackson is in the works from Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King and “Gladiator” screenwriter John Logan.

Lionsgate will handle the worldwide distribution of the film. The studio says Monday that the film will give, “an in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop.”

Also producing are John Branca and John McClain, who are co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate.

No director or cast has been announced for the film, and it is unclear how it will deal with the child molestation allegations that altered Jackson’s life and career.

