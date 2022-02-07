Ohio to temporarily rename state park after Joe Burrow

GLOUSTER, Ohio (WAFB) - Joe Burrow has earned many honors in his short career - the Heisman Trophy, a College Football National Championship ring, and three NFL playoff wins. Now, a state park can be added to that list.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday, Feb. 7 he would be temporarily renaming Burr Oak State Park in Glouster, Ohio to Burrow Oak State Park after the former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback.

Burr Oak State Park (Ohio Department of Natural Resources)

Burr Oak State Park is about 25 miles north of Burrow’s hometown of Athens, Ohio.

Burrow and the Bengals will be playing in the franchise’s first Super Bowl since Super Bowl XXIII on Jan. 22, 1989.

“We are incredibly proud of the Bengals and everything they have accomplished this season,” Gov. DeWine said. “The whole state will be rooting for Cincinnati on Sunday, and this is a fun way to show support for the orange and black.”

The governor also announced he would be temporarily renaming two other parks after Bengals players.

Paint Creek State Park in Bainbridge, Ohio will now be called the “Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park” after McPherson scored the winning kick at the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs .

Legendary Bengals running back Ickey Woods, who played from 1988 to 1991, will also be honored when Hueston Woods State Park in College Corner, Ohio, is renamed Ickey Woods State Park.

