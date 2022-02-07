Advertisement

Oscar noms to be announced Tuesday

An Oscar statue is pictured at the Governors Ball Press Preview for the 92nd Academy Awards at...
An Oscar statue is pictured at the Governors Ball Press Preview for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s time again to celebrate Hollywood’s grandest ambitions and most daring risk-takers. No, that doesn’t mean the daredevils of “Jackass Forever.”

Oscar nominations will be announced Tuesday morning, settling several questions about Hollywood’s second pandemic-muted awards season.

Will “Spider-Man: No Way Home” or the latest Bond film bust into the best picture category? How about Kristen Stewart, whose portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer” has divided critics and audiences.

This year’s nominations could feature another strong slate of international contenders, but one of the season’s biggest questions — will anyone watch — won’t be known until after the Oscars are handed out on March 27.

Nominations will be announced starting at 7:18 a.m.

