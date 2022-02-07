Ross the Boss honored as team captain to celebrate inspiring goal in playoff game

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - In the Pineville community, many people have their own Ross Barron story, or how he’s referred to as, Ross the Boss.

Barron was born was Down Syndrome, but never let that disorder define him, but instead used it to inspire others. Early on in his life, he found a love in sports, especially soccer thanks to the help of his older brother.

“Our oldest son played soccer, and Ross was always running through all of them,” said Ross’ mom Donna. “All the kids got to know Ross really well.”

One of those guys who played with Ross’ brother growing up was Grant Eloi. Eloi is currently the Natchitoches Parish School Board Superintendent, but before that was a teacher at Pineville High School, the same school that Ross went to. Eloi also served as the school’s soccer coach.

“My first year as head coach, he was actually in one of my classrooms at the school and I asked if he was going to try out for soccer,” said Eloi.

Ross went on to not only try out for the team, but make it as well. His parents said that Eloi played a major role in their life growing up and is what made the high school experience enjoyable for Ross.

“He changed Ross’ life,” said Donna Barron. “Ross loves sports. It gave him a whole new different type of experience for high school.”

Throughout his high school career, Ross would play on the JV team, but the moment he is most known for came in his senior year in the Rebels’ first-round playoff game against Lafayette.

Pineville was trailing in the second half, and the game had been all but decided, but this was when the playoff matchup turned into more than just a game. Barron, who had played most of the second half, had a few chances to score a goal. Then following a perfect pass to him, Ross connected on a kick that went past the goalie and into the back of the net.

Ross may have scored the only goal of the game for the Rebels in an 8-1 loss, but the one goal inspired an entire community.

“It was a beautiful shot, and it just ripped through the net,” said Eloi. “I remember he put his fist in the air and was just pumped up. Everyone was crying, and I had senior guys who were all tough, and they were all crying too.”

Among the many fans who were at the game to watch this heart-touching moment was Greg Comeaux, who would eventually become the next Pineville soccer coach just a few years later. Comeaux is currently still the Rebels’ head coach.

“To see the two different fan bases come together to really try to elevate this athlete and make his dreams come true always stood with me,” said Comeaux. “It was above the game. It was above soccer. It was above sports to be there to see that happen.”

Fast forward to this season, 11 years after that game, the stars would align as Pineville would match up against Lafayette in the first round of the playoffs once again.

To celebrate that moment from over a decade ago, Ross was named the honorary captain for Pineville.

“When I saw Lafayette High was the team, I knew this was too good to be true,” said Comeaux.

When Comeaux reached out to the Lafayette coach about honoring Ross, he said that Lafayette High actually gives out a yearly award called the ‘Ross Barron Sportsmanship Award’ but never knew the story behind it.

Although the Rebels would face the same outcome that they did 11 years ago, losing to Lafayette 6-0, it was clear that Ross the Boss had not only impacted so many people locally, but across the entire state.

“He is the best ambassador for really anything, because in a world where there is a lot of negativity and a lot of focus on the bad, Ross is only about the good,” said Eloi.

Ross remains an active Pineville fan and always finds time to return to his alma mater to support the Rebels.

