Saints’ Alvin Kamara arrested for battery after Las Vegas nightclub incident, police say

LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery allegation Sunday (Feb. 6), following an incident at a Las Vegas nightclub, authorities said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, police were called to a hospital Saturday at 5:50 p.m., where a person being treated for injuries reported being battered by Kamara at a nightclub in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Kamara was in the city to play in Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl. After catching four passes for 23 yards for the NFC in that exhibition contest, the running back was taken to the Clark County Detention Center. Police said Kamara was booked with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, but the nature of the reporting person’s injuries were not disclosed.

Jail records show Kamara’s bond was set at $5,000. The bond was posted and Kamara was scheduled to make a first court appearance Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

The NFL issued a statement that said, “We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this time.”

The Saints have not responded to a request for comment from Fox 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.