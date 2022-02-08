APD investigating fatal stabbing

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

APD responded to the 3400 block of Queens Court after a report of a man with multiple stab wounds. Officers found Michael Anthony Phelps, Jr., 29, of Vicksburg, Miss., dead at the scene.

APD said they are investigating but have not developed any suspects yet. If you have any information about this crime, please contact APD at (318) 449-5099.

