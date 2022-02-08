Advertisement

APD investigating fatal stabbing

APD is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened February 8, 2022.
APD is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened February 8, 2022.(Source: Associated Press)
By APD and KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

APD responded to the 3400 block of Queens Court after a report of a man with multiple stab wounds. Officers found Michael Anthony Phelps, Jr., 29, of Vicksburg, Miss., dead at the scene.

APD said they are investigating but have not developed any suspects yet. If you have any information about this crime, please contact APD at (318) 449-5099.

