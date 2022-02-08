Attorneys for Cynthia Perkins file motion for change of venue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney for Cynthia Perkins filed a motion for change of venue Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

According to the court documents, attorneys for Perkins say she is entitled to the change of venue based on widespread media coverage and pretrial publicity and the right to a fair trial will be in jeopardy if she were to face trial in Livingston Parish.

Cynthia Perkins, along with her husband, former Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins, is accused of a number of charges including rape, producing child pornography, and participating in feeding desserts laced with his semen to school children.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

