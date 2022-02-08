Balloon releasing for victims of an Alexandria double homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Balloons flew high in Alexandria in remembrance of Destiny Compton and Ashley Mortle, who were killed in a double shooting back on February 7, 2021.

Friends, family and loved ones gathered exactly one year after the double homicide for the somber ceremony to share their hugs and support for the families.

The families of Destiny Compton and Ashley Mortle held a balloon releasing in remembrance of their daughters who were killed in a double homicide in Alexandria exactly one year ago today. Posted by Dylan Domangue on Monday, February 7, 2022

“Reality for me has really set in that my babies are gone,” said Ashley’s mother, Temekia Brown. “My girls are gone. They are really gone.”

Mortle’s ex-boyfriend Ke’ron Nickelson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the death of the young women. Brown said she wants parents to know the signs of abuse so their loved ones don’t fall victim.

“I don’t want this to ever happen or for another parent to go through this much pain and emotions of losing a child this way,” said Brown.

In 2021, Alexandria recorded 34 homicides, the most ever in a single year. The Compton and Mortle families are working to make sure the city becomes a safer place for the next generation. Destiny’s brother, Wayne, started an organization called #MakingAChange, and Brown is speaking at seminars to speak out against domestic violence.

“It’s a lot of our young people that are going through abuse,” said Brown. “It helps me to know that I can save somebody else’s child. I didn’t get a chance to save Ashley and Destiny, but I can save somebody else’s child.”

Mortle would have turned 21 on Tuesday, February 8. Her mother said she plans on speaking at more seminars and will have a fundraiser to help young kids in the future.

