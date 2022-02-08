Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Officer tackles ‘unruly’ fan during middle school basketball game, causes panic

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Unruly’ fan arrested during Ky. middle school basketball game
By Emily Van de Riet and WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WKYT/Gray News) - A fan was arrested during a middle school basketball game in Kentucky Monday night, causing a scare for the rest of the crowd.

According to Montgomery County Schools, 53-year-old Mark Anthony West stepped out on the court at the end of the game and became aggressive toward a school resource officer.

The arrest citation obtained by WKYT says West tried to fight the officer, and that the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from West. The officer also noted West was unsteady on his feet.

The officer then asked West to put his hands behind his back and that’s when West pulled away and tried to punch the officer, according to the arrest citation.

Video of the incident shows the officer tackle West to the ground in the middle of the basketball court and an off-duty deputy, who was at the game, helped to handcuff West.

Montgomery County School District officials said West had a gun at the time of the incident, but it was never brandished or used.

West is being charged with alcohol intoxication, menacing, third-degree assault and carrying a firearm on school property.

The school district said students and parents are safe. School officials are reviewing their athletic event policies. Right now, it is standard to have at least one school resource officer present, but they are looking into whether there should be more.

