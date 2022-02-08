City of Alexandria revamping its bus benches

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria revamped more than a dozen benches at bus stops on February 8, 2022.

ATRANS spent the day installing benches with backs at bus stops around the city.

A total of 13 rejuvenated benches are being placed.

Benches will be rotated out, repaired and replaced throughout the month until all benches have been replaced with backs on them around the city.

