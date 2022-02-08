FEMA unveils text to find shelter feature

(KALB) - Finding a safe place during a natural disaster could be just a text message away. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has launched an updated version of its text feature.

Users just text the word “shelter” and their zip code to 43362. In return, they will receive a list of nearby shelters within 200 miles of that zip code.

Update! We recently worked with @RedCross to improve our text message feature that allows you to find open shelters during a disaster. You can now text "shelter" & your ZIP to 43362 to get a list of available locations within 200 miles of your area.



More: https://t.co/qgDC6AMAC3 pic.twitter.com/OkNMeC45CF — FEMA (@fema) February 8, 2022

FEMA said users can click on the shelter address and receive directions. The agency suggests people save the number on their phones so they have it in the event of a future disaster.

