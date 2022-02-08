Advertisement

FEMA unveils text to find shelter feature

You can now text "shelter" & your ZIP to 43362 to get a list of available locations within 200 miles of your area.(Source: Federal Emergency Management Agency)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KALB) - Finding a safe place during a natural disaster could be just a text message away. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has launched an updated version of its text feature.

Users just text the word “shelter” and their zip code to 43362. In return, they will receive a list of nearby shelters within 200 miles of that zip code.

FEMA said users can click on the shelter address and receive directions. The agency suggests people save the number on their phones so they have it in the event of a future disaster.

More details can be found here.

