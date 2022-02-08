GSU responds to recent bomb threats at HBCUs

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - The FBI is looking into bomb threats at dozens of historically black colleges and universities across the country. Xavier and Southern University were two of the colleges that received bomb threats in Louisiana. Now, Grambling State University is taking precautions to make sure their campus is safe.

President Rick Gallot said they sent out an alert last Wednesday, letting students know about the recent threats at other HBCUs. The alert told students about precautionary safety sweeps on campus. One student said the alert made him feel safer but the threats have him feeling uneasy.

“I wouldn’t say fear but I’m on edge, knowing it’s a recurring thing with only HBCUs,” said GSU junior De’Vante Martin.

Martin said students shouldn’t have to worry about the possibility of a bomb threat coming to campus. President Gallot agrees.

“It’s so disruptive, not just to the schools that actually got the threats but to all of us because you never know whether or not you are going to be the next school to get a threat,” said Gallot.

Gallot said although Grambling didn’t receive a threat, they’re taking the current climate seriously. He said when HBCUs started receiving the threats, the university sent out this alert to students.

“To let students know that we were not the subject of a threat but there had been threats at other HBCUs and we were doing a precautionary sweep, which we did successfully,” said Gallot.

He said state and federal partners came in to do the sweep and they have been in constant communication with the theme since. Gallot also said since the previous shootings on campus late last year, they’ve ramped up police presence with University Police, The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police patrolling.

Martin said the bomb threats feel directed towards HBCUs and he said he’s hyper-aware of his surroundings just in case.

“It’s got to be, I don’t want to say racial, but it has to be something against HBCUs imparticular. And personally, I feel kind of on edge and suspicious about people, suspicious about anything on campus that doesn’t look normal for the most part,” said Martin.

Gallot said although the bomb threats at other universities were not real, they are using this to be proactive and prepared if a threat were to ever hit campus.

“If you see something say something,” said Gallot.

