LSUA joins Chamber of Commerce delegation to Washington, D.C.

Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor, and Dr. John Rowan, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, joined a delegation headed by the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce to Washington, D.C. The delegation held a series of productive meetings with Louisiana Congressional leaders and Governor John Bel Edwards.

The trip to the nation’s capital provided the opportunity for the LSUA administration to directly update the Louisiana delegation on LSUA initiatives and priorities as well as meet new congressional staff members to foster deeper communication.

Dr. Coreil and Dr. Rowan expressly offered thanks to Congresswoman Julia Letlow, Congressman Garret Graves, Congressman Steve Scalise, and Senator Bill Cassidy for their support to secure HUD Flood Mitigation Funds for the much-needed LSUA Campus Drainage and Infrastructure project currently under construction.

Congresswoman Letlow, who is quickly becoming known for her commitment to education, provided an update on possible federal funding sources for the newly approved SPERO program at LSUA. SPERO will offer post-secondary opportunities for young adults between 18-28 who have an identified developmental disability, completed high school with a diploma or career diploma, but are otherwise ineligible for college admission. Letlow was also thanked for her continued support for Department of Education Pell Grants, which are critical for many students in Central Louisiana hoping to go to college.

“Because many of our students are dependent on federal Department of Education Pell Grant funding to attend college, it is crucial that our Congressional Delegation hear from us directly, so we can articulate the tremendous return on investment we get for CENLA students and their families from federal funding supporting post-secondary education,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. He added, “We must continue to aggressively work to close the gap in the historic low education achievement that still exists across CENLA, and at LSUA, we are committed to doing our part to help more students earn a college degree and grow the workforce right here in Central Louisiana!”

Congresswoman Letlow, Congressman Graves, Senator Cassidy, and Bubba Gesser, Chief Counsel and Project Director for Senator John Kennedy, all expressed support for LSUA’s new Professional Aviation program and partnership with England Airpark, CLTCC, and others through the development of ACE (Aviation Center and Education). Additionally, Senator Cassidy showed strong support for LSUA’s plans for a Technology Innovation Center as a key strategy for enhancing STEM initiatives such as cybersecurity, drone operation, and robotics.

Dr. Coreil and Dr. Rowan would like to thank Deborah Randolph, President of the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, for the invitation to join the delegation to Washington, D.C. Leaders from across area business and education know the importance of working together to accomplish the goals of the local community. LSUA is grateful to Governor John Bel Edwards, Cedric Richmond, Bill Cassidy, Julia Letlow, Garret Graves, Steve Scalise, Clay Higgins, and Bubba Gesser for the opportunity to share in the great work of public service in Central Louisiana.

