LSUA spring enrollment continues to break records

The following was released to us by LSUA:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - LSU of Alexandria has posted record enrollment six semesters in a row! Spring 2022 enrollment stands at 3,538, the largest enrollment in the second semester LSUA has seen to date.

Enrollment across on-campus, online, and dual enrollment students increased 6.1% over the spring of 2021. LSUA now boasts students from 26 countries, 45 states, and 63 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes. On-campus enrollment remains steady, while students in 100% online programs increased by 21%.

Shelly Gill, Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management said, “We are excited to see our enrollment continuing to grow. LSUA is proving that personal attention, both inside and outside of the classroom, really matters. The hard work of our administration, faculty, and staff is making a difference in people’s lives every day.”

Perhaps the most telling data that affirms the work being done across campus to recruit and retain students is the fall-to-spring retention of first-time freshmen. The retention rate in spring 2022 increased 2.1% over 2021 to a rate of 84.6%.

Additionally, LSUA’s on-campus housing occupancy at The Oaks stands at 94%, a record occupancy for any spring semester.

“Everyone here works diligently to provide our students with the best possible learning environment, and this accomplishment confirms that LSUA is continuing to move in the right direction. Our students are graduating with high-demand degrees that allow them to enter the workforce immediately upon graduation. The word of our growth and success is getting out, and this has resulted in our continued record growth,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor.

