Pineville police searching for missing juvenile Kylie Stokes
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is asking for your help locating missing juvenile Kylie Stokes, 17.
Kylie is a white female who is 5′00″ and weighs 105 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen at the Youth Challenge Program wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts on the night of February 6, 2022.
If anyone knows of her whereabouts. contact PPD at 318-442-6603.
