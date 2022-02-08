Advertisement

Pineville police searching for missing juvenile Kylie Stokes

Kylie Stokes
Kylie Stokes(Source: Pineville Police Department Facebook)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is asking for your help locating missing juvenile Kylie Stokes, 17.

Kylie is a white female who is 5′00″ and weighs 105 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen at the Youth Challenge Program wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts on the night of February 6, 2022.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts. contact PPD at 318-442-6603.

