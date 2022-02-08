Special Session Day 6: House moves two bills to Senate for debate

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The special session on redistricting, currently in week two of committee hearings, has begun to move bills forward on the chamber floor.

The House of Representatives has approved two bills, which include District 42 Rep. John Stefanski’s Public Service Commission map, HB2, and District 80 Rep. Polly Thomas’ BESE map, HB3.

Stefanski’s bill has moved to the Senate for debate, following a 101-0 House vote of approval. Thomas’ bill moved to the Senate with a 73-29 vote, despite an effort by District 34 Rep. Wilford Carter to amend the bill with a third majority-minority district, which failed 69-32.

Debate on congressional maps was rescheduled for Feb. 8, following a hearing by the House and Governmental Affairs Committee.

HB14, proposed by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, was deferred until tomorrow, following the adoption of another set of amendments. It maintains the current 29 majority-minority districts. Yesterday, District 32 Rep. Kenny Cox had strong words for the bill, which would eliminate his district, containing Natchitoches. Cox called himself a “sacrificial lamb,” saying the move was “voter suppression at its greatest.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Caucus leader Rep. Sam Jenkins offered up an alternative map, HB14, which would also maintain 29 majority-minority seats in the House. However, Jenkins’ bill keeps District 23 represented by Cox, and moves District 5, with a seat currently held by Rep. Alan Seabaugh, out of Caddo Parish to Orleans Parish.

“Our approach was to try not to, whether it was Democrat or Republican, our approach was to try not to disturb some of the existing districts,” said Jenkins. “What we wanted to do was to address the population loss in the north, and the population gains in the south, and try to maintain existing districts.”

A few representatives asked Jenkins whether he thought his map violated section two of the Voting Rights Act. Jenkins said he believes it does not. However, Rep. Carter said the opposite, claiming both bills violated the Act.

Meanwhile, District 28 Rep. Daryl Deshotel, who represents only one parish, said he was concerned about Jenkins’ plan, specifically its appearance of violating communities of interest. Under Jenkins’ map, Deshotel’s seat would be in five parishes, not one, where 91% of his constituents would be from Avoyelles Parish, and the remaining 9% would be split between the other four parishes. Deshotel expressed concern about being able to equally represent the 9% not in Avoyelles Parish, saying he “would try, but I think it would be pretty hard.”

Jenkins responded he would be “perfectly willing to take a look at that concern and see what we can do to address it.”

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee held a hearing on two Supreme Court bills on February 8, 2022, maps that have not been reconfigured in almost 30 years.

SB15 was proposed by Committee Chair Sharon Hewitt. Her map maintains one majority-minority district, which has a Black voter age population at 51.9%. Hewitt has criticized other bills for having a low Black voting-age population, although rejecting all bills with additional majority-minority districts. Hewitt said she will work with District 2 Sen. Ed Price, who is also on the committee, to raise that percentage. However, she wants to keep the map’s compactness, which will only split up six parishes.

The two Supreme Court maps presented by District 14 Sen. Cleo Fields double the number of split parishes, but provide for two majority-minority districts, with between 53-56% majority-Black in those districts in each map.

”This is all political process. You know, one precinct here, two precincts there. That’s politics,” said Fields. “But the question is, can you draw it? And I just wanted the committee to know that you can in fact draw two majority-minority Supreme Court districts, and they can be compact and comply with the Voting Rights Act. And how do you draw it? I really don’t care, but you can do it.”

The committee was also concerned about the fact that Jenkins only received input from Democratic lawmakers and hired a demographer through the Democratic caucus.

The Supreme Court maps will be voted on in committee tomorrow, February 9, 2022.

The full Senate convened for debate on Feb. 8, as well. Senate President Page Cortez presented his proposed Senate map, which maintains 11 majority-minority districts. All other Senate maps that provided for added majority-minority districts failed to make it through committee. Cortez’s map received adopted amendments, so a vote will be delayed until Feb. 9.

Meanwhile, Hewitt’s Congressional district map, SB5, went before the Senate for debate. Her bill mostly leaves districts unchanged and maintains one majority-minority district.

Fields called for an amendment, which would create a second majority-minority district in District 5. Hewitt objected to his proposed amendment, claiming a second district would dilute the Black voting-age population. Fields’ amendment failed in a 27-12 vote.

The Senate approved Hewitt’s map in a 27-12 vote, sending it to the House for debate. It was a party-line vote.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.